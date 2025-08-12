Containment up to 33% on massive Central Coast wildfire

Firefighters continue to chip away at the massive Gifford Fire, which has been burning on the Central Coast since August 1.

The blaze is up to 122,000 acres burned, but the rate of growth has been slowed dramatically. Containment is up to 33%. Firefighters are using backfires to try to keep the fire from moving into wilderness areas.

More than 4800 people are now involved in the firefight. The blaze started off of Highway 166 about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria, and is burning in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

A number of evacuation orders remain in place in both counties.