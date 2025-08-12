2025
Containment up to 33% on massive Central Coast wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 12, 2025 at 10:24 AM PDT
Firefighters are using backfires to try to stop the spread of the Gifford Fire into wilderness areas.
Firefighters are using backfires to try to stop the spread of the Gifford Fire into wilderness areas.

122,000 acres burned since August 1 by Gifford Fire.

Firefighters continue to chip away at the massive Gifford Fire, which has been burning on the Central Coast since August 1.

The blaze is up to 122,000 acres burned, but the rate of growth has been slowed dramatically. Containment is up to 33%. Firefighters are using backfires to try to keep the fire from moving into wilderness areas.

More than 4800 people are now involved in the firefight. The blaze started off of Highway 166 about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria, and is burning in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

A number of evacuation orders remain in place in both counties.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
