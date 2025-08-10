2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Postponed Central Coast rocket launch rescheduled

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 10, 2025 at 3:14 PM PDT
The view of the Central Coast from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
The view of the Central Coast from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch now set for Monday night.

A rocket liftoff originally set for Saturday night on the Central Coast is now planned for Monday night.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base during a four-hour launch window which opens at 7:05 p.m. It’s carrying a payload of 24 communications satellites.

There’s no word on what led to Saturday night’s launch postponement. The reusable fist stage booster is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.

 
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXfalcon 9
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco