Postponed Central Coast rocket launch rescheduled

A rocket liftoff originally set for Saturday night on the Central Coast is now planned for Monday night.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base during a four-hour launch window which opens at 7:05 p.m. It’s carrying a payload of 24 communications satellites.

There’s no word on what led to Saturday night’s launch postponement. The reusable fist stage booster is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.