Firefighters make progress over the weekend towards containment of major Central Coast wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 10, 2025 at 2:39 PM PDT
As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the 117,000 acre Gifford Fire is 32% contained.

An army of firefighters made major progress over the weekend in efforts to contain a massive wildfire burning on the Central Coast.

The Gifford Fire has burned 117,000 acres of land, and is 32% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

The fire started August 1 off of Highway 166 about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria.

It's threatening more than 2900 structures. About 800 people have been evacuated. Two structures have been reported destroyed. There have been seven fire related injuries.

The fire is burning in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. Highway 166 remains closed from Santa Maria to New Cuyama.

Nearly 4,000 people are now helping in the battle to control the fire.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
