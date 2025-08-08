It started in Ventura County, and surged into Los Angeles County: Canyon Fire tops 4800 acres

A wildfire which started in a remote area of Ventura County roared into Los Angeles County, forcing a number of evacuations.

The Canyon Fire started at around 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the mountains northeast of Piru. Some ranch homes had to be evacuated, and the Lake Piru Recreation Area was closed.

The fire quickly exploded in size, burning more than 4800 acres of land. It continued to move to the northeast, away from Piru but into Los Angeles County. Around 4000 homes northwest of Santa Clarita were impacted by evacuation orders or warnings.

As of 11 p.m., no homes were reported lost.

Firefighters had to deal with rugged terrain and extreme heat. Fortunately, wind wasn't a major factor. Unlike many major Southern California wildfires, it's a fuel driven , and not a wind driven blaze.