Firefighters getting the upper hand on wildfire burning in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

Firefighters say they now have the upper hand on a massive wildfire that started in Ventura County and roared into Los Angeles County, prompting some evacuations.

The Canyon Fire has burned just over 5,300 acres of land, with 25% containment.

It started northeast of Piru on Thursday afternoon and quickly surged into Los Angeles County.

In Ventura County, the fire led to the evacuation of some scattered ranch homes and the shutdown of the Lake Piru Recreation Area. But, as it moved into northeast Los Angeles County Thursday night, thousands of homes were at risk.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire's advance. While some outbuildings burned, no homes were lost. There are now mostly scattered hot spots, with crews moving into mop-up mode.