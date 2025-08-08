Community meeting set to update people about the Central Coast's Gifford Wildfire

Officials are planning a community meeting for Friday night to update people on the nearly 100,000 acre Gifford Fire, which has been burning for more than a week on the Central Coast. The fire stands at 99,232 acres burned, with 15% containment.

It started last Friday afternoon off of Highway 166, northeast of Santa Maria. The growth of the fire has slowed for the last few days. The most active part of the blaze has been its northwest corner, which prompted some additional evacuation warnings and orders.

More than 2900 structures are considered to be at risk, although the blaze is burning in isolated areas of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. No structures have been reported lost.

The community meeting will take place at 7 Friday night, at Branch Elementary School in Arroyo Grande.