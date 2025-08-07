Wildfire which started in Ventura County prompts evacuations in Los Angeles County

A fast moving brush fire which started in a remote area of eastern Vantura County moved into Los Angeles County, putting thousands of home at risk.

The Canyon Fire was reported at around 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the Holser Canyon Road area, northeast of Piru. It was initially around 30 acres, but it quickly exploded in size, and by 5:30, it reached 1,000 acres burned. That number is expected to be much larger, but it hasn't been updated for hours.

Only a few scattered ranch homes were in the area of Ventura County where the fire started. They are under evacuation orders. The Lake Piru Recreation Area was closed. While there is smoke in the area, Highway 126 remains open.

The fire burned to the northeast, away from Piru, crossing into Los Angeles County. It's threatened some homes to the northwest of Santa Clarita, prompting evaction orders impacting thousands of homes northwest of Santa Clarita.