California Coast News

Wildfire burning in eastern Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 7, 2025 at 2:37 PM PDT
A brush fire is burning Thursday afternoon in the mountains northeast of Piru. It grew from around 30 acres at 1:30 to more than 400 by 3 p.m.
ALERT Camera Network
A brush fire is burning Thursday afternoon in the mountains northeast of Piru

The fire started in the Holser Canyon Road area, northeast of Piru.

A brush fire is burning in a remote area of eastern Vantura County, putting up a huge plume of smoke and forcing the closure of a popular recreation area.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Holser Canyon area northeast of Piru. It was initially reported to be around 30 acres, but by 3:30, it had topped 600 acres.

Only a few scattered ranch homes are in the area, but they are under evacuation orders. Officials say the fire is burning away from Piru, the only community in the area. The fire is creating a large plume of smoke visible to people traveling on Highway 126 through the Santa Clara River Valley.

The Lake Piru Recreation Area has been closed.

More than 100 firefighters, aided by seven air tankers and seven helicopters, are fighting the fire.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco