Wildfire burning in eastern Ventura County

A brush fire is burning in a remote area of eastern Vantura County, putting up a huge plume of smoke and forcing the closure of a popular recreation area.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Holser Canyon area northeast of Piru. It was initially reported to be around 30 acres, but by 3:30, it had topped 600 acres.

Only a few scattered ranch homes are in the area, but they are under evacuation orders. Officials say the fire is burning away from Piru, the only community in the area. The fire is creating a large plume of smoke visible to people traveling on Highway 126 through the Santa Clara River Valley.

The Lake Piru Recreation Area has been closed.

More than 100 firefighters, aided by seven air tankers and seven helicopters, are fighting the fire.