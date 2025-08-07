Santa Barbara County man head to prison after animal abuse convictions
Prosecutors say man adopted, but then tortured and killed a number of cats.
A Santa Barbara man has received the maximum prison sentence possible in a heartbreaking animal abuse case.
Prosecutors say David Genovese adopted a number of cats from animal shelters in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria, but then tortured and killed them.
They say he also stole and killed a family’s pet cat from Ventura. When Genovese was arrested in January, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies say they found, and rescued a badly abused cat in his car which had just been adopted hours earlier.
The 36-year-old man pled guilty to five counts of animal cruelty. Genovese was sentenced to six years in prison.