California Coast News

Santa Barbara County man head to prison after animal abuse convictions

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:07 AM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say man adopted, but then tortured and killed a number of cats.

A Santa Barbara man has received the maximum prison sentence possible in a heartbreaking animal abuse case.

Prosecutors say David Genovese adopted a number of cats from animal shelters in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria, but then tortured and killed them.

They say he also stole and killed a family’s pet cat from Ventura. When Genovese was arrested in January, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies say they found, and rescued a badly abused cat in his car which had just been adopted hours earlier.

The 36-year-old man pled guilty to five counts of animal cruelty. Genovese was sentenced to six years in prison.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
