Santa Barbara County man head to prison after animal abuse convictions

A Santa Barbara man has received the maximum prison sentence possible in a heartbreaking animal abuse case.

Prosecutors say David Genovese adopted a number of cats from animal shelters in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria, but then tortured and killed them.

They say he also stole and killed a family’s pet cat from Ventura. When Genovese was arrested in January, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies say they found, and rescued a badly abused cat in his car which had just been adopted hours earlier.

The 36-year-old man pled guilty to five counts of animal cruelty. Genovese was sentenced to six years in prison.