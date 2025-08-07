Massive Central Coast wildfire approaching 100,000 acres burned

A massive Central Coast wildfire could soon top 100,000 acres of land burned.

The Gifford Fire is at 96,106 acres charred as of 10:30 Thursday morning. Containment is up to 15%. The northwest edge of the fire surged Wednesday night, prompting some new evacuation orders in the Huasna and Willis Ranch areas, in San Luis Obispo County.

Nealy 3,000 people are helping to battle the wildfire, which started last Friday off of Highway 166 about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No structures have been reported lost, but the number potentially at risk continues to grow, with the total now topping 1500. The fire is burning in a rural area of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, straddling Highway 166.

Firefighters are expecting tough conditions Thursday and Friday, with temperatures topping 100 degrees, low relative humidity, and some light wind.