Investigation underway into deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a car on the PCH
No details were released, but deaths are being called suspicious.
Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a car parked on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County.
A passerby noticed the vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Point Mugu State Park area.
Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. The deaths are being treated as suspicious.
Their identities haven’t been released.