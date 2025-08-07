2025
California Coast News

Investigation underway into deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a car on the PCH

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 7, 2025 at 3:23 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

No details were released, but deaths are being called suspicious.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a car parked on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County.

A passerby noticed the vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Point Mugu State Park area.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. The deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Their identities haven’t been released.
