Gifford Fire now tops 98,000 acres of land burned on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:59 PM PDT
The Gifford Fire has caused a number of road closures and evacuations in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.
Containment is at 15% Thursday night

The massive Gifford wildfire has now burned more than 98,000 acres of land on the Central Coast. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, containment stands at 15%,

The fire started August 1 off of Highway 166, about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria. It quickly mushroomed in size. Highway 166 was closed, and more than 1500 structures have been threatened. There have been a number of evacuations in the rural area, but no structures have been reported lost.

Rugged terrain and heat have complicated the efforts of firefighters to get a handle on the interno. About 3,000 people are now involved in efforts to control the blaze.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
