California Coast News

The fight continues: Firefighters trying to get the upper hand on a massive Central Coast wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:04 PM PDT
An aerial view of the Gifford Fire, which is burning in the Los Padres National Forest in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.
U.S. Forest Service
The Gifford Fire stands at around 84,000 acres burned. Containment is at 9%.

The battle to contain the massive Gifford wildfire continues on the Central Coast.

It’s still officially at around 84,000 acres burned, and 9% containment, but it's expected the numbers will be updated Wednesday evening.

The huge fire started Friday, off of Highway 166 about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria. It’s burning in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, with much of the land involved in the fire in the Los Padres National Forest.

About 1200 structures are threatened by the blaze. That includes ranches and homes scattered throughout the rugged mountains and canyons. No buildings have been reported destroyed or damaged, but a number of evacuation orders and warnings are in effect.

More resources are pouring into the region to help with the battle. 2300 people are now helping with the firefight.

Highway 166 remains closed between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
