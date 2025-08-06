Phone scams target some Santa Barbara County seniors

Authorities are putting out an alert about a new wave of scammers targeting older people in the Tri-Counties. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say two people were scammed of tens of thousands of dollars this week, and they were able to stop a third attempted theft before it was completed.

Investigators say a 77-year-old Goleta woman received a call saying that her bank accounts were breached, and that she should withdraw $30,000 from her checking account to resolve the issue. The woman made the withdrawal after being coached by the scammer on the phone.

But, the victim became suspicious, and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives went to the woman’s home. When someone came to pick up the money, they arrested her. Caihong Lee of Los Angeles is facing grand theft, and fraud charges.

Investigators have some tips on how to keep your money safe. They include:

-Never act on unsolicited calls about account issues. Contact the company or agency directly using official numbers.

-Be wary of urgent demands for money.

-Never give out account details on the phone or by e-mail.

-Watch for red flags, like poor grammar in e-mails, or unusual requests like for you to withdraw large amounts of cash for your accounts.

-Report suspicious calls immediately.

