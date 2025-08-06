Central Coast city pulls new police chief from with its ranks

A Central Coast city’s new police chief is already a familiar face in the community.

After a nationwide search, David Culver was appointed as Arroyo Grande’s new top cop. He was already a commander in the department, and has been serving as the city’s interim police chief since May.

Culver has served in law enforcement for 17 years, including posts with the Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande police departments. He’s worked as a patrol officer, detective, and SWAT team member. He's also a college instructor. The Arroyo Grande City Council is expected to confirm Culver's appointment by City Manager Matthew Downing when it meets next week.

Culver fills the opening left by the retirement of Michael Martinez, who stepped down after more than two decades in law enforcement.