California Coast News

Central Coast city pulls new police chief from with its ranks

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 6, 2025 at 1:39 PM PDT
City of Arroyo Grande
Arroyo Grande's Police Commander David Culver is being promoted to the department's top slot.

A Central Coast city’s new police chief is already a familiar face in the community.

After a nationwide search, David Culver was appointed as Arroyo Grande’s new top cop. He was already a commander in the department, and has been serving as the city’s interim police chief since May.

Culver has served in law enforcement for 17 years, including posts with the Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande police departments. He’s worked as a patrol officer, detective, and SWAT team member. He's also a college instructor. The Arroyo Grande City Council is expected to confirm Culver's appointment by City Manager Matthew Downing when it meets next week.

Culver fills the opening left by the retirement of Michael Martinez, who stepped down after more than two decades in law enforcement.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco