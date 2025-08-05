2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Smoke from the Gifford Fire poses potential health threat

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 5, 2025 at 3:24 PM PDT
Smoke from the Gifford Fire is causing health concerns in Santa Barbara County.
Scott Safechuck
/
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Smoke from the Gifford Fire is causing health concerns in Santa Barbara County.

Biggest concern is in the Cuyama Valley, but all of Santa Barbara County warned to be alert to the danger from smoke.

Smoke from the giant Gifford Fire burning on the Central Coast is continuing to impact air quality in the Tri-Counties.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for the Cuyama Valley, and an Air Quality Watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County.

Officials with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District say if you can see, or smell smoke, you should avoid strenuous outdoor activity. People with respiratory conditions should stay indoors.

Air quality in the region remained in the good to moderate range Tuesday for the county, but changing weather conditions this week could move some areas into the unhealthy range.
Tags
Highway 166cal coast newsair qualityair pollutioncalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco