Smoke from the Gifford Fire poses potential health threat

Smoke from the giant Gifford Fire burning on the Central Coast is continuing to impact air quality in the Tri-Counties.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for the Cuyama Valley, and an Air Quality Watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County.

Officials with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District say if you can see, or smell smoke, you should avoid strenuous outdoor activity. People with respiratory conditions should stay indoors.

Air quality in the region remained in the good to moderate range Tuesday for the county, but changing weather conditions this week could move some areas into the unhealthy range.