California Coast News

Some calling for more action against teens involved in confrontation in Simi Valley parking lot

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:40 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Some upset people call Friday night incident a hate crime.

An angry crowd was on hand at Monday night’s Simi Valley City Council meeting, demanding additional charges in connection with a weekend fight involving some teenagers outside of a mobile theater.

Four teens are facing charges after cell phone video of part of the incident went viral. Two teens suffered minor injuries. One of the injured teenagers is black, and some people are calling it a hate crime.

In a statement, Simi Valley Police say there were two groups of teens which had had past altercations.

Officers say they are looking at the possibility that additional charges may be filed. One of the teens arrested is the son of a member of the Simi Valley Police Department.
