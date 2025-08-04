Central Coast wildfire continues to grow in size

A wildfire which started on the Central Coast Friday has now burned more than 65,000 acres of land, with containment only at 3%.

The Gifford Fire is about 30 miles east of Santa Maria, with most of the land burned in the Los Padres National Forest. It's threatening some of the scattered ranches and homes in the rural area between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. About 460 structures are considered to be at risk.

Heat, wind, and rugged terrain have made the fire difficult to fight. More than a thousand people are involved in firefighting efforts.

Highway 166 remains closed from Santa Maria to New Cuyama, and a number of areas have been impacted by evacuation orders and warnings.

Three injuries have been reported.

