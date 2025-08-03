2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Two arrested following stabbings which leave one dead, and two injured in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 3, 2025 at 11:45 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Attacks come during Fiesta weekend in Santa Barbara.

Detectives are still trying to sort out the circumstances surrounding stabbings which left one man dead, and two seriously injured in Santa Barbara over Fiesta weekend.

The attacks occurred at around 12:30 Friday morning, on the 500 block of State Street. Police were called to the scene by reports of a stabbing, and found the three injured men. One later died at a hospital. Their names have not been released.

During Fiesta, it’s a normally busy area of the downtown area, with a number of bars and restaurants nearby. But, By the time of the attacks the crowds had started to thin.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attacks. Detectives haven’t released details about what they think occurred.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsfiestastabbing death
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco