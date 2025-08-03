Two arrested following stabbings which leave one dead, and two injured in Santa Barbara

Detectives are still trying to sort out the circumstances surrounding stabbings which left one man dead, and two seriously injured in Santa Barbara over Fiesta weekend.

The attacks occurred at around 12:30 Friday morning, on the 500 block of State Street. Police were called to the scene by reports of a stabbing, and found the three injured men. One later died at a hospital. Their names have not been released.

During Fiesta, it’s a normally busy area of the downtown area, with a number of bars and restaurants nearby. But, By the time of the attacks the crowds had started to thin.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attacks. Detectives haven’t released details about what they think occurred.