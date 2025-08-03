2025
Central Coast wildfire at nearly 50,000 acres burned, with no containment in sight.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 3, 2025 at 9:40 PM PDT
The Gifford Fire on the Central Coast continues to grow in size.
Los Padres National Forest
Blaze closes Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

What's being called the Gifford Fire has burned nearly 50,000 acres of land on the Central Coast, and closed a major highway.

Containment stands at 3%.

It’s called the Gifford Fire, and it started Friday afternoon about 30 miles east of Santa Maria, along Highway 166. The blaze started Friday

in the Gifford Road area. It’s closed Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

The fire is burning on both sides of Highway 166, in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. There are only scattered homes in the area, but more than 200 people have received evacuation orders.

Firefighters are making extensive use of helicopters, and air tankers because of the extremely rugged terrain in the area.

The weather isn't cooperating. Heat and moderate wind mean the fire could continue to grow for the next few days.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
