Central Coast wildfire at nearly 50,000 acres burned, with no containment in sight.

What's being called the Gifford Fire has burned nearly 50,000 acres of land on the Central Coast, and closed a major highway.

Containment stands at 3%.

It’s called the Gifford Fire, and it started Friday afternoon about 30 miles east of Santa Maria, along Highway 166. The blaze started Friday

in the Gifford Road area. It’s closed Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

The fire is burning on both sides of Highway 166, in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. There are only scattered homes in the area, but more than 200 people have received evacuation orders.

Firefighters are making extensive use of helicopters, and air tankers because of the extremely rugged terrain in the area.

The weather isn't cooperating. Heat and moderate wind mean the fire could continue to grow for the next few days.