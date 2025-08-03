2025
Affordable housing gets a boost in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 3, 2025 at 12:42 PM PDT

Housing Trust Fund gets $5.15 million dollar boost to support loans for affordable housing projects.

A fund intended to help create more affordable housing in Ventura County has received a big financial boost.

The Housing Trust Fund of Ventura County received a $5 million grant from the Southern California Association of Governments. Plus, it was awarded an additional $150,000 in grant money from U.S. Bank, Mechanics Bank, and First Citizens Bank.

The trust fund was set up to encourage and support the development of affordable housing in Ventura County, by making low interest loans available to developers.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
