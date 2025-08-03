Affordable housing gets a boost in Ventura County

A fund intended to help create more affordable housing in Ventura County has received a big financial boost.

The Housing Trust Fund of Ventura County received a $5 million grant from the Southern California Association of Governments. Plus, it was awarded an additional $150,000 in grant money from U.S. Bank, Mechanics Bank, and First Citizens Bank.

The trust fund was set up to encourage and support the development of affordable housing in Ventura County, by making low interest loans available to developers.