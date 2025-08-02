2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Wildfire straddling Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo County lines tops 25,000 acres burned

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 2, 2025 at 1:37 PM PDT
An air tanker makes a drop on the Gifford wildfire.
USFS
An air tanker makes a drop on the Gifford wildfire.

A wildfire burning in a remote area of the Central Coast continues to mushroom in size, burning more than 25,000 acres of land in less than 24 hours.

The Gifford fire start as a series of spot fires along Highway 166 about 30 miles east of Santa Maria Friday afternoon. The small blazes merged into one big fire.

Highway 166 has been closed between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. The blaze straddles the Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo County line.

The area is sparsely populated, but it has prompted some evacuations in the rural area.

Containment is at 5% Saturday afternoon.
Tags
california coast newscal coastHighway 166highway closed
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco