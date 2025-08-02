2025
California Coast News

Santa Barbara's Fiesta fun (and food!) in full swing

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 2, 2025 at 1:02 PM PDT
Tens of thousands of people turned out for the 2025 Old Spanish Days Historical Parade.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Tens of thousands of people turned out for the 2025 Old Spanish Days Historical Parade.

Tens of thousands turn out for Fiesta's Historical and Children's parades

Tens of thousands of visitors are joining local residents in Santa Barbara this weekend for the community’s annual Old Spanish Days celebration.

Food is at the heart of the fun. At Santa Barbara’s De La Guerra Plaza, people can choose from a wide variety of food booths.

There’s tacos, tortas, tri-tip and more served up with a side helping of free entertainment, people are scarfing up food.

"I had a torta al pastor," said Juan Andrete, from Ventura County. It's the first time he's attended Fiesta. How was the food? "10 out of 10," he exclaimed.

Despite concerns about the impacts of recent immigration raids, the streets were backed for Old Spanish Days events.

The Fiesta festivities run through Saturday night. in Santa Barbara.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
