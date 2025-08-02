Santa Barbara's Fiesta fun (and food!) in full swing

Tens of thousands of visitors are joining local residents in Santa Barbara this weekend for the community’s annual Old Spanish Days celebration.

Food is at the heart of the fun. At Santa Barbara’s De La Guerra Plaza, people can choose from a wide variety of food booths.

There’s tacos, tortas, tri-tip and more served up with a side helping of free entertainment, people are scarfing up food.

"I had a torta al pastor," said Juan Andrete, from Ventura County. It's the first time he's attended Fiesta. How was the food? "10 out of 10," he exclaimed.

Despite concerns about the impacts of recent immigration raids, the streets were backed for Old Spanish Days events.

The Fiesta festivities run through Saturday night. in Santa Barbara.