12,000+ acre brush fire closes Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama

A wildfire has burned more than 12,000 acres of land along the Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo County line, and closed Highway 166 between Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

What's being called the Gifford Fire started just before 2 p.m. Friday off of Highway 166, about 30 miles east of Santa Maria.

Firefighters say it started with a string of small spot fires along the highway.

The blaze forced some evacuations on both sides of Highway 166. But, the areas is sparsely populated.