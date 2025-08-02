2025
California Coast News

12,000+ acre brush fire closes Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 2, 2025 at 3:14 AM PDT
The Gifford Fire has burned more than 12,000 acres of land as of Saturday morning.
Firefighters say Gifford Fire had multiple start points along Highway 166.

A wildfire has burned more than 12,000 acres of land along the Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo County line, and closed Highway 166 between Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

What's being called the Gifford Fire started just before 2 p.m. Friday off of Highway 166, about 30 miles east of Santa Maria.

Firefighters say it started with a string of small spot fires along the highway.

The blaze forced some evacuations on both sides of Highway 166. But, the areas is sparsely populated.
