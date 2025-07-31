2025
California Coast News

Transit strike averted on South Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2025 at 10:56 PM PDT

A South Coast transit strike was averted at the last minute.

Santa Barbara MTD and Teamsters Local 186 have been in talks since May, but had been unable to reach a deal. A tentative agreement was reached last month, but workers rejected it. The contract was set to expire at midnight Thursday night.

Thursday afternoon, the MTD and the Teamsters announced they reached a new state mediated contract proposal. They also agreed to a 45-day contract extension, which will give workers a chance to vote on the new proposal.

Without the last minute deal, the strike could have occurred at midnight Thursday night.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
