Transit strike averted on South Coast

A South Coast transit strike was averted at the last minute.

Santa Barbara MTD and Teamsters Local 186 have been in talks since May, but had been unable to reach a deal. A tentative agreement was reached last month, but workers rejected it. The contract was set to expire at midnight Thursday night.

Thursday afternoon, the MTD and the Teamsters announced they reached a new state mediated contract proposal. They also agreed to a 45-day contract extension, which will give workers a chance to vote on the new proposal.

Without the last minute deal, the strike could have occurred at midnight Thursday night.