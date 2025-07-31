2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Oxnard man gets a 111-years-to-life sentence for sexual assaults targeting women he met on dating apps

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2025 at 4:08 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

The victims were in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to 111 years to life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a number of women he met through online dating apps.

Prosecutors say Dustin Ronald Alba committed the sexual assaults during an eight-year-long period in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. He would date his victims, then force them into sexual acts.

The 30-year-old Oxnard man was finally arrested after one of his victims reported him to police. Detectives say a search of his cell phone provided evidence that he had attacked other people.

He was convicted of nine felony counts involving five victims.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssexual assaults
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco