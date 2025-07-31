Oxnard man gets a 111-years-to-life sentence for sexual assaults targeting women he met on dating apps

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to 111 years to life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a number of women he met through online dating apps.

Prosecutors say Dustin Ronald Alba committed the sexual assaults during an eight-year-long period in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. He would date his victims, then force them into sexual acts.

The 30-year-old Oxnard man was finally arrested after one of his victims reported him to police. Detectives say a search of his cell phone provided evidence that he had attacked other people.

He was convicted of nine felony counts involving five victims.