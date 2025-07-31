80,000-acre Central Coast wildfire fully contained

Firefighters have fully contained a wildfire on the Central Coast that burned more than 80,000 acres and at one point closed a major highway.

The Madre Fire, which started July 2, burned in a remote area of San Luis Obispo County, about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama.

It threatened about 50 buildings, prompting evacuation orders for the rural area. One building was destroyed, and one was damaged. Two firefighters were injured.

The blaze caused the closure of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama for several days. It also led to the shutdown of the Carrizo Plain National Monument to visitors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.