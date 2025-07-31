2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

80,000-acre Central Coast wildfire fully contained

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2025 at 3:34 PM PDT
Firefighters now have 100% containment of the Madre wildfire, which burned about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama.
Cal FIre
Firefighters now have 100% containment of the Madre wildfire, which burned about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama.

The cause of the Madre Fire, which burned north of Highway 166 in San Luis Obispo County, is still under investigation.

Firefighters have fully contained a wildfire on the Central Coast that burned more than 80,000 acres and at one point closed a major highway.

The Madre Fire, which started July 2, burned in a remote area of San Luis Obispo County, about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama.

It threatened about 50 buildings, prompting evacuation orders for the rural area. One building was destroyed, and one was damaged. Two firefighters were injured.

The blaze caused the closure of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama for several days. It also led to the shutdown of the Carrizo Plain National Monument to visitors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsHighway 166wildfire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco