California Coast News

79-year-old man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2025 at 4:45 PM PDT
Deputies say a man called 911 and claimed he'd shot and killed someone. When they arrived, he pointed a gun at them.

A 79-year-old man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting incident in Ventura County on Thursday.

Ventura County 911 dispatchers received a call at around 12:30 p.m. from a man claiming that he'd killed someone and was still in possession of a gun.

When deputies arrived at the 4300 block of Central Avenue in Camarillo, a dispatcher told the man to step out of his home. He did, but with a gun, which he held in a threatening way.

They shot the Camarillo man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but there's no further word on his condition.

According to deputies, no victims were found when they searched the man’s home and neighboring residences.

His name hasn’t been released.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsofficer-involved shootingcamarillo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
