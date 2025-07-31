79-year-old man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Ventura County

A 79-year-old man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting incident in Ventura County on Thursday.

Ventura County 911 dispatchers received a call at around 12:30 p.m. from a man claiming that he'd killed someone and was still in possession of a gun.

When deputies arrived at the 4300 block of Central Avenue in Camarillo, a dispatcher told the man to step out of his home. He did, but with a gun, which he held in a threatening way.

They shot the Camarillo man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but there's no further word on his condition.

According to deputies, no victims were found when they searched the man’s home and neighboring residences.

His name hasn’t been released.