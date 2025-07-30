Transit strike? It's a possibility on the South Coast

A strike is once again a possibility for a transit system on the South Coast.

Santa Barbara MTD and Teamsters Local 186 have been in talks since May, but have been unable to reach a deal. A state mediator joined the talks, and both sided agreed to extend a contract which expired at the end of June to the end of July.

Negotiators came up with a proposed agreement earlier this month, but union members rejected it. Now, the contract is set to expire at midnight Thursday, and unless there is another tentative agreement or extension, the buses could stop running at midnight.

MTD officials say riders need to be thinking about alternative means of transportation. The timing isn't good, because Santa Barbara's annual Old Spanish Days celebration is underway, and tens of thousands of visiors are expected between now and Sunday.