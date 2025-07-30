2025
California Coast News

Transit strike? It's a possibility on the South Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 30, 2025 at 8:54 PM PDT
The Santa Barbara MTD is considering fare hikes to make up for rising operational costs, and a los of some federal funding.
Santa Barbara MTD

A strike is once again a possibility for a transit system on the South Coast.

Santa Barbara MTD and Teamsters Local 186 have been in talks since May, but have been unable to reach a deal. A state mediator joined the talks, and both sided agreed to extend a contract which expired at the end of June to the end of July.

Negotiators came up with a proposed agreement earlier this month, but union members rejected it. Now, the contract is set to expire at midnight Thursday, and unless there is another tentative agreement or extension, the buses could stop running at midnight.

MTD officials say riders need to be thinking about alternative means of transportation. The timing isn't good, because Santa Barbara's annual Old Spanish Days celebration is underway, and tens of thousands of visiors are expected between now and Sunday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
