A wipeout for tsunami concerns in the Tri-Counties: No major issues aside from some rip currents

It created a lot of excitement and some concern Tuesday night, but tsunami advisories impacting the Tri-Counties has been cancelled.

It started with a magnitude 8.8 earthquake off of Russia Tuesday afternoon our time. The magnitude made it onto the top ten list of earthquakes recorded in modern history.

For the Central and South Coasts, it meant at first a tsunami watch, which was then upgraded to a tsunami warning.

People were advised to stay away from beaches because of potentially high waves. Some beaches were closed, as were the Ventura Pier, and Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf,

But, the monster wave never materialized in our area. Port San Luis recorded a 2.7 foot wave at 2:24 Wednesday morning, and Santa Barbara a 1.5 foot wave attributed to the earthquake at 7:06 Wednesday morning.

The last advisories in the Tri-Counties were cancelled at around 2 Wednesday afternoon.

But, officials say there is ongoing concern about tsunami generated rip currents, which could be dangerous for swimmers. The National Weather Service is advising people to check in with lifeguards before heading into the ocean for the next few days.