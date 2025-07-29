2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Tsunami advisory for the Tri-Counties as a result of a magnitude 8.7 earthquake off the Russian coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 29, 2025 at 6:30 PM PDT
USGS

An advisory means people should stay away from the ocean. But, no local evacuations have been ordered.

A magnitude 8.7 quake off the coast of Russia has triggered a tsunami advisory in the Tri-Counties. The quake occurred at 4:25 Tuesday afternoon our time.

The advisory is in effect from Alaska to the Mexican border. An advisory means that people should stay away from the ocean. No evacuations have been ordered. It was updated from a watch to an advisory just before 6:30 Tuesday night.

Higher waves could potentially come between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday in the Tri-Counties.

A warning was issued for parts of Alaska, and Hawaii. The first waves could hit Hawaii after 10 tonight California time. The warning means people should evacuate coastal areas.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsearthquake
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco