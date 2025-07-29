Tsunami advisory for the Tri-Counties as a result of a magnitude 8.7 earthquake off the Russian coast

A magnitude 8.7 quake off the coast of Russia has triggered a tsunami advisory in the Tri-Counties. The quake occurred at 4:25 Tuesday afternoon our time.

The advisory is in effect from Alaska to the Mexican border. An advisory means that people should stay away from the ocean. No evacuations have been ordered. It was updated from a watch to an advisory just before 6:30 Tuesday night.

Higher waves could potentially come between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday in the Tri-Counties.

A warning was issued for parts of Alaska, and Hawaii. The first waves could hit Hawaii after 10 tonight California time. The warning means people should evacuate coastal areas.