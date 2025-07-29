Trio arrested in Thousand Oaks following string of retail thefts in four counties

Three people have been arrested after detectives say they went on a theft spree targeting stores in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, in some cases using an infant’s stroller to hide stolen items.

Loss prevention investigators at two stores reached out to Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives after they noticed a crew was targeting the businesses.

Detectives were able to ID the Kern County trio, and monitored them as the committed thefts in four counties. They were spotted last week in Thousand Oaks at a store at the Janss Marketplace. Investigators say they had a small infant in a stroller with them, and were hiding stolen items in the stroller.

The child was put into protective custody. All three people are facing more than a half dozen charges each, ranging from commercial burglary to child endangerment.