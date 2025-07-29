2025
Trio arrested in Thousand Oaks following string of retail thefts in four counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:56 PM PDT
Ventura County Sheriff's detectives say in some cases, they used a stroller carrying an infant to smuggle stolen items out of stores.

Three people have been arrested after detectives say they went on a theft spree targeting stores in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, in some cases using an infant’s stroller to hide stolen items.

Loss prevention investigators at two stores reached out to Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives after they noticed a crew was targeting the businesses.

Detectives were able to ID the Kern County trio, and monitored them as the committed thefts in four counties. They were spotted last week in Thousand Oaks at a store at the Janss Marketplace. Investigators say they had a small infant in a stroller with them, and were hiding stolen items in the stroller.

The child was put into protective custody. All three people are facing more than a half dozen charges each, ranging from commercial burglary to child endangerment.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
