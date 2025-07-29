2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives say they break up elaborate luxury vehicle scam

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:28 PM PDT

Investigators say West Hollywood man lured people in at high end event at a Santa Barbara hotel, offering vehicles at deep discounts.

He hosted a high end, private event at a Santa Barbara hotel to offer select guests the chance to get luxury vehicles at highly discounted prices.

But, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say the West Hollywood man was actually operating an elaborate scam, collecting tens of thousands of dollars from victims.

Investigators arrested Jonathan Tudor at his home this week. They say they seized more than $250,000 in luxury goods they believe were purchased with money from the victims.

None of the promised vehicles were ever delivered.

Tudor was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on more than 60 felony counts, ranging from grand theft to financial elder abuse.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsscamscam
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco