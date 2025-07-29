Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives say they break up elaborate luxury vehicle scam

He hosted a high end, private event at a Santa Barbara hotel to offer select guests the chance to get luxury vehicles at highly discounted prices.

But, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say the West Hollywood man was actually operating an elaborate scam, collecting tens of thousands of dollars from victims.

Investigators arrested Jonathan Tudor at his home this week. They say they seized more than $250,000 in luxury goods they believe were purchased with money from the victims.

None of the promised vehicles were ever delivered.

Tudor was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on more than 60 felony counts, ranging from grand theft to financial elder abuse.

