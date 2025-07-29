Impacts of immigration raids prompt creation of new relief fund in Ventura County

A new fund is being created to support Ventura County families and small businesses in crisis, with the impacts of recent immigration raids the impetus for the effort.

The Ventura County Community Foundation is joining forces with more than a dozen other local organizations to create what’s being called the “Ventura County Neighbors Support Fund.”

The fund will help with things like food, transportation, and housing assistance. Among those being helped will be undocumented residents impacted by the immigration raids. The raids have left some people afraid to go to work, or even to go to the store to get food.

Many nonprofit groups say they’ve been seeing unprecedented demand for assistance in recent weeks.

The partnership includes the Community Foundation, Ventura County, the Ventura County Office of Education, a number of banks and credit unions, and other organizations.

The Foundation is creating a committee of community leaders to oversee the distribution of funds to insure money ends up in the hands of those who really need help. You can find more information on the new fund here.

