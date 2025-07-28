2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

State Attorney General announces settlement in dispute over contracts for some new hospital nurses

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 28, 2025 at 10:51 PM PDT

Settlement involves corporation which owns five California hospitals, including one in Ventura County.

The state attorney general’s office reached a settlement with a healthcare company with a hospital in Ventura County over an employment condition it had for some nurses.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says HCA Healthcare required entry level nurses to repay the cost of a mandatory training program if they didn’t work for the company at least two years.

Bonta says the policy violates state employment laws. Investigators say it was used on nurses at HCA’s five California hospitals, including Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks.

The settlement calls for HCA to drop the policy, pay $83,000 in restitution for payments collected from nurses, and pay $1.1 million dollars to the state for penalties.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newshospital
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco