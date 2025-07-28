State Attorney General announces settlement in dispute over contracts for some new hospital nurses

The state attorney general’s office reached a settlement with a healthcare company with a hospital in Ventura County over an employment condition it had for some nurses.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says HCA Healthcare required entry level nurses to repay the cost of a mandatory training program if they didn’t work for the company at least two years.

Bonta says the policy violates state employment laws. Investigators say it was used on nurses at HCA’s five California hospitals, including Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks.

The settlement calls for HCA to drop the policy, pay $83,000 in restitution for payments collected from nurses, and pay $1.1 million dollars to the state for penalties.