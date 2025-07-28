Philanthropist helping to build world's largest wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley dies

She was a philanthropist who shared her family’s wealth with Southern California, funding arts, education, and nature programs, including a big project in the Conejo Valley. Wallis Annenberg has died.

Annenberg was the heiress to Walter Annenberg, whose publishing empire included TV Guide. Over the years, she helped fund things like a building at the California Science Center in Los Angeles and a performing arts center in Beverly Hills. During her tenure, the foundation gave about $1.5 billion dollars to nonprofit groups.

The foundation contributed 26 million dollars to the project to build the world’s largest wildlife crossing, which spans Highway 101 in Agoura Hills. The main structure is in place, and work is underway on the final part of the project at Liberty Canyon. It’s expected to be completed next year.

Annenberg died Monday at her home in Los Angeles following a battle with lung cancer. She was 86 years old.

