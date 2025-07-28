2025
Philanthropist helping to build world's largest wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley dies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 28, 2025 at 12:37 PM PDT
Wallis Annenberg at the April 2022 groundbreaking for construction of the world's largest wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills.
KCLU
Wallis Annenberg funded $1.5 billion in arts, education, and nature projects through her family foundation.

She was a philanthropist who shared her family’s wealth with Southern California, funding arts, education, and nature programs, including a big project in the Conejo Valley. Wallis Annenberg has died.

Annenberg was the heiress to Walter Annenberg, whose publishing empire included TV Guide. Over the years, she helped fund things like a building at the California Science Center in Los Angeles and a performing arts center in Beverly Hills. During her tenure, the foundation gave about $1.5 billion dollars to nonprofit groups.

The foundation contributed 26 million dollars to the project to build the world’s largest wildlife crossing, which spans Highway 101 in Agoura Hills. The main structure is in place, and work is underway on the final part of the project at Liberty Canyon. It’s expected to be completed next year.

Annenberg died Monday at her home in Los Angeles following a battle with lung cancer. She was 86 years old.
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
