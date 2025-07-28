Passenger dies, driver arrested on DUI charges following traffic collision in Ventura County

An automated iPhone emergency crash notification alerted first responders to what they say was a fatal DUI collision in Ventura County.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on Highway 118 north of Camarillo.

CHP officers say a speeding car veered off the road, hit a power pole, and then rolled over multiple times. A 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrested the driver on a DUI charge.

The names of the driver and victim in the crash haven’t been released, but they are both from Oxnard.

