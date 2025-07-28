Free appliances! Santa Barbara County offers low income residents energy efficent devices

A new Santa Barbara County program is helping low income residents improve their home air quality, and to become more energy efficient by giving them free electric appliances.

It’s part of Santa Barbara County’s commitment to improve the climate.

The idea is to help people replace appliances which use gas.

"We are trying to target people who typically don't have the means or ability to make substantial energy upgrades to their homes," said Garrett Wong, who is Santa Barbara County’s Sustainability Division Manager.

He said qualifying households can receive up to $500 in plug-in appliances. "Households can choose either an air conditioning unit, portable or window mounted, smaller items like you'd use in kitchens, like an induction cook top, or an electric instant pot, or an electric kettle," said Wong.

Applications will be accepted for the program through August 22.

Santa Barbara County provided $75,000 in funding for the program as part of its climate action plan, but officials are hoping other jurisdictions will see the value, and success of the program in reducing pollution and also want to contribute.

You can find details of the program here.



