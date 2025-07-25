2025
California Coast News

Weekend rocket launch set for Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 25, 2025 at 2:23 PM PDT
A view looking down a rocket shows an ocean and coast.
SpaceX
The view back at the Central and South Coasts from a SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX plans a Saturday night launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

We could see another show in the sky this weekend.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast on Saturday night with a payload of communications satellites.

The launch window opens at 7:09 p.m. The launch could be visible throughout the Tri-Counties and beyond if the weather cooperates.

The payload is 24 Starlink communication satellites. The reusable first-stage booster, which is on its 19th flight, is set to land on a barge on the West Coast.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
