Weekend rocket launch set for Central Coast
SpaceX plans a Saturday night launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
We could see another show in the sky this weekend.
SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast on Saturday night with a payload of communications satellites.
The launch window opens at 7:09 p.m. The launch could be visible throughout the Tri-Counties and beyond if the weather cooperates.
The payload is 24 Starlink communication satellites. The reusable first-stage booster, which is on its 19th flight, is set to land on a barge on the West Coast.