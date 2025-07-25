Congressional committee to hold Simi Valley hearing on Trump Administration's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

A congressional committee is holding a hearing in Ventura County this weekend on what the Trump Administration billed as its “One Big Beautiful Bill,” its massive budget package.

The Saturday hearing on the budget plan, which has already become law, was unexpectedly announced at the last minute. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith of Missouri announced the public hearing on Friday.

In a written statement, the Republican Congressman from Missouri said the committee is traveling to California to hear from businesses and workers about what the legislation will mean to them.

The committee provided the names of five people who would testify, ranging from the presidents of two companies to the head of a trade group and a rancher. It said more witnesses may be added.

In his statement, Smith said the legislation would usher in what he called a “Golden Age” for the American economy, with tax cuts and pro-growth policies.

The hearing is at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. All available spots for the public event have been taken.