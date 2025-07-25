2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Congressional committee to hold Simi Valley hearing on Trump Administration's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 25, 2025 at 3:39 PM PDT
A group of politicians stands around a desk, grinning.
AP
Republican lawmakers celebrate the House passage of what they called the "Big, Beautiful" budget plan.

The U.S. House Ways & Means Committee is holding a field hearing at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

A congressional committee is holding a hearing in Ventura County this weekend on what the Trump Administration billed as its “One Big Beautiful Bill,” its massive budget package.

The Saturday hearing on the budget plan, which has already become law, was unexpectedly announced at the last minute. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith of Missouri announced the public hearing on Friday.

In a written statement, the Republican Congressman from Missouri said the committee is traveling to California to hear from businesses and workers about what the legislation will mean to them.

The committee provided the names of five people who would testify, ranging from the presidents of two companies to the head of a trade group and a rancher. It said more witnesses may be added.

In his statement, Smith said the legislation would usher in what he called a “Golden Age” for the American economy, with tax cuts and pro-growth policies.

The hearing is at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. All available spots for the public event have been taken.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsronald reagan librarysimi valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco