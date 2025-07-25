2025
California Coast News

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo gets new police chief

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:19 PM PDT
An aerial view of a college campus surrounded by green mountains.
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

The new top cop comes from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A Central Coast college has a new police chief who's already a familiar face in Tri-Counties law enforcement.

Robert Plastino was sworn in on Friday as Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s Police Chief. He'll oversee 22 officers.

Plastino spent nearly three decades with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor's in business administration. He also has extensive experience working with UC Santa Barbara.

He takes over the chief’s position from George Hughes, who was promoted to the post of Cal Poly Associate Vice President of Public Safety.
