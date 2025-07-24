Ventura County man headed to prison for DUI crashes which injured two police officers

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he pled guilty to charges from DUI collisions which seriously injured two Simi Valley Police officers.

Last October, Luis Fernando Piceno was speeding on Tapo Canyo Road when he smashed into two marked police units.

Prosecutors the 28-year-old Moorpark man admitted he was under the influence at the time, and was driving at more than 80 miles an hour.

He had a prior DUI conviction. The officers are continuing to recover from injuries they suffered in the collisions.