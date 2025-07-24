2025
California Coast News

Ventura County man headed to prison for DUI crashes which injured two police officers

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:11 PM PDT
Two Simi Valley Police officers were injured when a DUI driver smashed into their patrol units last October.
Simi Valley Police Department
Prosecutors say it's the second DUI conviction for the Moorpark man.

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he pled guilty to charges from DUI collisions which seriously injured two Simi Valley Police officers.

Last October, Luis Fernando Piceno was speeding on Tapo Canyo Road when he smashed into two marked police units.

 

Prosecutors the 28-year-old Moorpark man admitted he was under the influence at the time, and was driving at more than 80 miles an hour.

 

He had a prior DUI conviction. The officers are continuing to recover from injuries they suffered in the collisions.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco