California Coast News

Project to replace historic Central Coast railroad bridge will disrupt passenger train traffic

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 24, 2025 at 1:14 PM PDT
Amtrak will suspend train service between Goleta and San Luis Obispo due to a bridge replacement project.
Amtrak
Amtrak will suspend train service between Goleta and San Luis Obispo for a few weeks in August due to a bridge replacement project.

Amtrak will use buses to move passengers between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo from August 1 to 16.

A project to replace a more than century-old railroad bridge on the Central Coast will disrupt passenger train service through the Tri-Counties.

The 127-year-old La Canada Honda Bridge over Honda Creek is being replaced. The project is expected to take 16 days.

While the work is underway from August 1 to 16, northbound Amtrak trains will only go as far north as the Goleta station. People heading north will get off the train in Santa Barbara, where buses will be waiting to take them to San Luis Obispo.

Southbound Amtrak passengers will get off their train and onto buses in San Luis Obispo.

The buses will make stops in Grover Beach, Santa Maria, Buellton, Solvang, and UC Santa Barbara.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
