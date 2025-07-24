Project to replace historic Central Coast railroad bridge will disrupt passenger train traffic

A project to replace a more than century-old railroad bridge on the Central Coast will disrupt passenger train service through the Tri-Counties.

The 127-year-old La Canada Honda Bridge over Honda Creek is being replaced. The project is expected to take 16 days.

While the work is underway from August 1 to 16, northbound Amtrak trains will only go as far north as the Goleta station. People heading north will get off the train in Santa Barbara, where buses will be waiting to take them to San Luis Obispo.

Southbound Amtrak passengers will get off their train and onto buses in San Luis Obispo.

The buses will make stops in Grover Beach, Santa Maria, Buellton, Solvang, and UC Santa Barbara.