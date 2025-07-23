Woman accused of trying to abduct child in Ventura

A woman rescued her daughter from what police call an attempted kidnapping in Ventura.

It happened just after 4 Tuesday afternoon, on Hummingbird Street. Witnesses saw a woman later identified as Trinity Stewart loitering in the neighborhood. Police say Stewart lunged at a ten-year-old girl who was playing with friends.

The girl tried to run home, but was caught and held by Stewart. The girl’s mother heard the commotion and came outside, attacking the 25-year-old woman. The child was able to escape, and Stewart fled the scene.

Witnesses followed the woman, and she was caught by police a few blocks away. Investigators say Stewart is a transient. She was arrested for child endangerment and attempted kidnapping. No one was hurt.