Teen dies from gunshot wound in Santa Paula

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:22 PM PDT
Emergency tape that reads 'police do not cross'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Police say the circumstances surrounding what happened are unclear, but they don't think anyone else was involved.

A Ventura County teenager is dead after a shooting, and the circumstances surrounding what happened are unclear.

It happened just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, in Santa Paula.

Police were called to the 400 block of Sycamore Street by reports of a shooting. Responding officers and paramedics administered first aid, but the 16-year-old boy later died at a hospital.

Santa Paula Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Department officials say they're not sure anyone else was involved in the shooting. They do want to know how the teen got access to what they believe was a loaded firearm.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssanta paulafatal shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
