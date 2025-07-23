Teen dies from gunshot wound in Santa Paula

A Ventura County teenager is dead after a shooting, and the circumstances surrounding what happened are unclear.

It happened just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, in Santa Paula.

Police were called to the 400 block of Sycamore Street by reports of a shooting. Responding officers and paramedics administered first aid, but the 16-year-old boy later died at a hospital.

Santa Paula Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Department officials say they're not sure anyone else was involved in the shooting. They do want to know how the teen got access to what they believe was a loaded firearm.