Simi Valley Police officer injured during arrest of three burglary suspects

A Simi Valley Police officer is recovering from injuries he suffered during a foot chase to catch some burglary suspects.

It started at about 11:30 Sunday morning, when someone called police saying that he saw people on his home surveillance camera breaking into his Goldenwood Circle home. Officers arriving at the scene spotted three men at a vehicle. One was arrested on the spot, but the other two sped away in the car. There was a chase on Highway 118, and some surface streets. Patrol units and an LAPD helicopter took part in the chase.

The driver stopped on Yosemite Avenue, and the two men tried to escape on foot. During the foot chase, one of the officers suffered a fractured elbow. The two burglary suspects were caught and arrested. The Los Angeles men are facing charges ranging from burglary to resisting arrest, leading to the injury of an officer.