NASA mission lifts off from Central Coast

A NASA research mission rumbled into the skies from the Central Coast Wednesday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried five research satellites into orbit. The 11:13 a.m. launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was rescheduled from Tuesday due to a fiber optic cable that was accidentally cut. That incident also disrupted 911 service in parts of the Tri-Counties for almost 24 hours.

SpaceX A look back at Vandenberg Space Force Base from a Falcon 9 rocket which took off from the base Wednesday morning.

The rocket carried the TRACERS spacecraft. The twin satellites will provide data on solar wind, or ionized particles that escape the sun and pour into space.

Three other small research satellites were also on board.