NASA mission lifts off from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:40 PM PDT
SpaceX
The SpaceX rocket carried five satellites into orbit.

A NASA research mission rumbled into the skies from the Central Coast Wednesday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried five research satellites into orbit. The 11:13 a.m. launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was rescheduled from Tuesday due to a fiber optic cable that was accidentally cut. That incident also disrupted 911 service in parts of the Tri-Counties for almost 24 hours.

The rocket carried the TRACERS spacecraft. The twin satellites will provide data on solar wind, or ionized particles that escape the sun and pour into space.

Three other small research satellites were also on board.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
