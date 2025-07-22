2025
Unemployment shows a major spike in the Tri-Counties, while a statewide hike is much more moderate

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 22, 2025 at 2:50 PM PDT
A graphic labeled 'California Unemployment Rate' shows a rate of 5.3% in June of 2024 and May of 2025. The rate is shown as 5.4% for June of 2025.
EDD
The unemployment rate for the state is up a tenth of a percent in June of 2025.

Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties all show signficant increases in jobless numbers.

Just released statistics show a sharp uptick in unemployment in the Tri-Counties.

The jobless rate in Ventura County moved from 4.1% in May to an even 5% in June.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties showed even bigger monthly jumps. Santa Barbara County went from a 3.7% unemployment rate in May to 4.7% in June. And, San Luis Obispo County showed the biggest monthly spike of the three counties, climbing from 3.6% to 4.8% unemployment.

There was a slight uptick in the statewide jobless rate, with the percentage of people out of work moving from 5.3% in May to 5.4% in June.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
