Unemployment shows a major spike in the Tri-Counties, while a statewide hike is much more moderate

Just released statistics show a sharp uptick in unemployment in the Tri-Counties.

The jobless rate in Ventura County moved from 4.1% in May to an even 5% in June.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties showed even bigger monthly jumps. Santa Barbara County went from a 3.7% unemployment rate in May to 4.7% in June. And, San Luis Obispo County showed the biggest monthly spike of the three counties, climbing from 3.6% to 4.8% unemployment.

There was a slight uptick in the statewide jobless rate, with the percentage of people out of work moving from 5.3% in May to 5.4% in June.