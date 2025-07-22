Problem with phone system in Santa Barbara County impacts ability to call 911

It’s been a long day Tuesday for first responders in Santa Barbara County. Issues with the phone network disrupted the public’s ability to use 911.

The problem was first reported at about 11 a.m. People can still call public safety agencies using direct phone numbers, but the issue impacted the 911 network.

The Santa Barbara Police Department called a tactical alert, adding high visibility patrols around the city to ensure officers can respond to emergencies.

The public can also approach any first responders to report any emergency they may see or are experiencing.