California Coast News

Problem with phone system in Santa Barbara County impacts ability to call 911

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 22, 2025 at 2:56 PM PDT
A cell phone sits on a countertop. The phone keypad is visible on the screen.
KCLU

People can still call public safety agencies using their direct phone numbers.

It’s been a long day Tuesday for first responders in Santa Barbara County. Issues with the phone network disrupted the public’s ability to use 911.

The problem was first reported at about 11 a.m. People can still call public safety agencies using direct phone numbers, but the issue impacted the 911 network.

The Santa Barbara Police Department called a tactical alert, adding high visibility patrols around the city to ensure officers can respond to emergencies.

The public can also approach any first responders to report any emergency they may see or are experiencing.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
