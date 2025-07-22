NASA mission from Central Coast scrubbed

The launch of a rocket set to carry a payload of research satellites into orbit from the Central Coast was postponed Tuesday morning.

NASA was set to launch five satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The SpaceX Facon 9 rocket was less than a minute from the planned 11:13 launch when the flight was scrubbed. There's no word on why, but officials say they are planning to try again at the same time Wedesday morning.

The rocket is carrying what are known as the TRACERS spacecraft. The twin satellites will provide data on solar wind, which is ionized particles escaping the sun and pouring into space. The information may help us better understand how the particles impact Earth.

Three additional satellites are on board. One is an experiment to see how to more economically put small research payloads into orbit.

Another is a test of new technology which would allow missions to tap into a variety of satellites already in orbit, like the roaming system on your cell phone when you travel.

And, the last one is a small satellite being launched to help researchers better understand the radiation surrounding Earth that can impact spacecraft.